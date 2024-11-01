A Vancouver judge has ordered a buffer zone around a Sikh temple over fears of violence.

The safe zone was requested by Ross Street Gurdwara officials to keep apart Sikh separatists advocating for an independent state of Khalistan and visiting Indian officials.

The court order on Friday follows Canadian police investigations that found the Indian government allegedly has been involved in extreme violence on Canadian soil, including the assassination of a Canadian Sikh in 2023.

Temple leaders said "intense protest" could result between the two factions. The buffer order is in effect from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm.

"The current climate is one of tension between pro-Khalistani supporters and the Indian government, and they are opposed to all manifestations of the Indian government, including in Canada," said Scott Turner, the lawyer for the Ross Street Gurdwara leadership, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

The Indian officials are here for their annual "consular camps" where, according to court documents, "seniors of Indian descent (can) complete administrative tasks with the Government of India, primarily in relation to their pensions, without the need for attending in person at the Indian consulate."

Steps ahead

The camps are scheduled for November 2 and November 16.

"We think that's inappropriate, and people need consular services, and we're trying to assist people in accessing consular services. Full stop," Turner said.