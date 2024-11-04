WORLD
Russian drone wreckage sparks park fires in Kiev: mayor
The strikes follow Russian attacks on Sunday that damaged buildings and power lines in Kiev.
A residential building burns after an attack of Russian drones in Kiev, Ukraine, Friday, October 25, 2024. / Photo: AP
November 4, 2024

Debris from destroyed Russian drones sparked park and grass fires in Kiev, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital said on Monday, in what was Moscow's third drone attack on the city in as many nights.

"Emergency crews have been dispatched," Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app.

The drone wreckage caused a fire in the Muromets park in the Desnianskyi district in Kiev's northeast and set some grass ablaze on the embankment of the Dnipro River across from the park.

There was no immediate information about potential injuries.

Witnesses heard explosions in Kiev in what sounded like air defence units in operation.

The strikes followed Russian attacks on Sunday that damaged buildings and power lines in Kiev. A late Sunday Russian guided bomb attack on the northeastern city of Kharkiv injured several people.

There was no comment from Moscow about the attacks. Since August, Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukraine, in what Kiev officials say is Moscow's attempt to destroy critical infrastructure needed for heating during winter.

SOURCE:Reuters
