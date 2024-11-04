Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there have been "significant" improvements in supplies to the front line by Kiev's partners.

"There have been significant improvements in partner supplies to the frontline, with an increase in deliveries under support packages,” Zelenskyy said on Monday on X, following a meeting with the country’s military leadership.

Zelenskyy said the supply of artillery has also seen improvements, indicating that Defense Minister Rustem Umerov also gave a report on the supply of Ukrainian-made drones to the country’s military.

"Approved delivery plans are being implemented, and I extend my gratitude to all manufacturers involved. I have instructed the Minister of Defense to further increase orders for Ukrainian drones to support our relevant operations," he further said.

He also said that the meeting provided a detailed assessment of the situation on the front line, giving high priority particularly to the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Toretsk, and Kupiansk fronts in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.