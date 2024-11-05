Presidential polls have been proven to be wrong many times in past elections and this year’s election has no clear signs, which suggest that none of the presidential candidates has a significant advantage over the other.

In an election season full of drama—from two assassination attempts on Republican candidate Donald Trump to President Joe Biden’s withdrawal following a poor debate performance—the 2024 US presidential race remains remarkably close.

With Vice-President Kamala Harris stepping in as the Democratic nominee, initial enthusiasm among Democrats appears to have faded, as recent polling shows the race nearly tied.

In most swing states, which will ultimately decide who will be the next president, the race is also so close, many recent polls predict.

Trump’s edge

A Wall Street Journal (WSJ) poll released on October 23 found Trump narrowly leading Harris, 47% to 45%, indicating a shift in his favour since August.

In today’s editorial, the WSJ, that did not endorse any candidate, noted that migration from blue states to red states since 2020 due to high-taxes and other economic factors might present an advantage to Trump, exemplifying how Florida has become “solidly Republican” over time.

Similarly, a CNBC survey from October 24 found Trump ahead of Harris, 48% to 46%, among registered voters. An AtlasIntel poll, published shortly after, also showed a slight edge for Trump over Harris.

Neck and neck

Yet, other recent polls paint a different picture.

NBC News and Emerson College found that Harris and Trump are in a dead heat, being tied at 49 percent for each. A recent The New York Times/Siena College poll came out with a similar conclusion, suggesting a 48%-48% deadlock.