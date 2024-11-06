Reactions from around the world began flooding in after Republican nominee Donald Trump won the US presidential election, capping a stunning political comeback four years after he left the White House.

Türkiye

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated Donald Trump on his re-election and return to the Oval Office.

"I congratulate my friend Donald Trump on his re-election as President of the United States after a hard-fought presidential race," Erdogan said on X.

"In this new period that will begin with the American people's choice, I hope that Türkiye-US relations will strengthen and that regional and global crises and conflicts—especially the Palestinian issue and the Russia-Ukraine war—will come to an end. I believe that greater efforts will be made toward creating a more just world," President Erdogan said in a statement.

Israel

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu became one of the first leaders to congratulate Donald Trump.

"Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America," Netanyahu said on social media platform X.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron also congratulated "President Donald Trump", saying he was ready to work with the US vote frontrunner "with respect and ambition" like "we managed to do for four years".

In a post on X, Macron said that the relationship with Trump, who is leading the US presidential vote, would "take account of your convictions, and mine", adding: "For more peace and prosperity."

Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also shared his message on Trump's victory.

"I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the 'peace through strength' approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer," Zelenskyy said on X.

NATO

The Western bloc's military force NATO chief Mark Rutte has said Trump's leadership will "again" be key to keeping the Alliance strong.

I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through NATO", he said in a post on X.

China

Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Beijing will continue to handle relations with the US based on mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation.

Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has close ties with Trump said his victory is "the biggest comeback" in US political history.

"Congratulations to President Donald Trump on his enormous win. A much-needed victory for the World!" Orban posted on X.

India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Republican nominee as he inched closer to victory.

"Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory," Modi said in a post on X.

United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also delivered a congratulations message to Trump.

"I look forward to working with you in the years ahead. As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise."

El Salvador

President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele also joined the group of leaders congratulating Donald Trump, said "May God bless and guide you."

Italy

"GoDonaldGo," Italy's deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said wishing good luck with his work.

Iraq

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani also congratulated and said he wanted to strengthen ties with the United States.

"Iraq reaffirms its steadfast commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with the United States, grounded in mutual respect and shared interests," he said in a statement, adding, "We look forward to this new phase as a beginning to deepen cooperation across various sectors."

Brazil

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wrote on his X account "My congratulations to President Donald Trump on his electoral victory and return to the presidency of the United States".

"Democracy is the voice of the people and must always be respected," he added.

Palestine

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas expressed confidence that Trump would support Palestinians' "legitimate aspirations" for statehood.

"We are confident that the United States will support, under your leadership, the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people," Abbas said in a statement carried by the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, reaffirming the Palestinian commitment to "the pursuit of freedom, self-determination and statehood, in accordance with international law."

Taiwan

President Lai Ching-te in his message said that US-Taiwan relations would continue to "serve as a cornerstone for regional stability".

"Sincere congratulations to President-elect @realDonaldTrump on your victory," Lai said in a post on X, adding that he was "confident that the longstanding Taiwan-US partnership, built on shared values & interests, will continue to serve as a cornerstone for regional stability & lead to greater prosperity for us all."

Philippines

President Ferdinand Marcos said he looked forward to furthering Manila's "unshakeable alliance" with its military partner Washington.

"President Trump has won, and the American people triumphed, and I congratulate them for their victory in an exercise which showed the world the strength of American values," Marcos said in a written statement.

Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the friendship between the two nations was the envy of the world.

"I know President Trump and I will work together to create more opportunity, prosperity, and security for both of our nations," Trudeau said in a post on social media network X.

Slovakia

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico also congratulated Donald Trump, saying his victory was a "defeat of liberal and progressive ideas".

The election was also a confirmation to "never trust the media and polls", Fico, who has been critical of some of the biggest news outlets in Slovakia, said at a televised news conference.

South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa also congratulated Trump in a post on social media platform X.

"I look forward to continuing the close and mutually beneficial partnership between our two nations across all domains of our cooperation," Ramaphosa said.

Russia

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists he was unaware of any plans by Vladimir Putin to congratulate Trump since the US is an "unfriendly country".