WORLD
3 MIN READ
South Africa shuts border with Mozambique amid deadly election protests
At least 18 people have died in Mozambique during opposition-led demonstrations against the ruling Frelimo party’s alleged election fraud.
South Africa shuts border with Mozambique amid deadly election protests
A man stands on an overturned bin used by protesters as a barricade, after the ruling Frelimo party was declared the winner of this month's disputed election, in Maputo, Mozambique, October 25, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
November 6, 2024

South Africa has temporarily closed its main border crossing with Mozambique over safety concerns, its border authority has said, as protests against last month's disputed election in Mozambique continued to escalate.

At least 18 people have been killed in the protests, according to human rights groups, as opposition supporters demonstrate against what they say is a fraudulent election win by Frelimo, the party that has ruled Mozambique since 1975.

Security forces have responded with tear gas and live ammunition while the government has restricted internet access and threatened to deploy the army.

South Africa has closed the Lebombo port of entry in its Mpumalanga province after receiving reports of vehicles being torched on the Mozambican side, the authority said in an emailed statement to Reuters on Wednesday.

"Due to these security incidents and in the interest of public safety, the port has been temporarily closed until further notice," it said, adding that seven Mozambican officials had requested refuge in South Africa for safety and protection.

A reporter for South Africa's public broadcaster SABC posted a video on X showing a long line of trucks which he said stretched for kilometers waiting to cross the border.

RelatedMozambique's Frelimo party extends five-decade rule in disputed election
Recommended

Fraud allegations

The latest protests in Mozambique are part of a week of demonstrations called by presidential candidate Venancio Mondlane, who came second in official results for the October 9 election but claims to have won.

The electoral commission has declined to comment on allegations of fraud and Frelimo has not replied to requests for comment.

The protests are set to culminate in a march on the capital Maputo on Thursday. Mozambique's Defence Minister Cristovao Chume said on Tuesday the military was ready to intervene and warned against attempts to grab power.

The Mozambican Centre for Democracy and Human Rights said that 24 people had been killed due to police violence. Human Rights Watch researcher Zenaida Machado told Reuters that she had verified 18 deaths so far but believed there had been more.

The interior minister has defended the police response, saying the protests were violent and that security forces were compelled to restore public order, which resulted in deaths.

RelatedMozambique police clash with opposition protesters
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge