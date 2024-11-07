WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump expected to announce key staff picks within days
Biden’s chief of staff urges Trump's team to sign federal agreements necessary to proceed with the transition.
Trump expected to announce key staff picks within days
Trump has prepared executive orders, policy proposals, and regulatory rollbacks to launch immediately upon taking office, signaling a rapid start to his agenda / Photo: Reuters
November 7, 2024

US President-elect Donald Trump is expected to reveal key appointments for his second administration in the coming days, following a series of meetings with prospective candidates, according to media reports.

Trump has prepared executive orders, policy proposals, and regulatory rollbacks to launch immediately upon taking office, signaling a rapid start to his agenda, CNN reported.

Many of those under consideration for senior roles reportedly attended Trump's victory celebration in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday and have adjusted their travel plans to remain in the area.

Trump secured his return to the White House early Wednesday, surpassing the required 270 Electoral College votes and currently holding 295 to Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris's 226, according to the AP news agency.

Harris conceded the election in a speech at Howard University, her alma mater, pledging continued dedication to "freedom, opportunity, fairness, and the dignity of all people."

Outgoing US President Joe Biden praised Harris for her "integrity" and "courage" Wednesday after the Democratic vice president's election defeat by Republican Donald Trump.

"What America saw today was the Kamala Harris I know and deeply admire. She's been a tremendous partner and public servant full of integrity, courage and character," Biden said in a statement after Harris's concession speech.

Recommended
RelatedSupporters, with tears and resignation, hear Harris' concession speech

Biden extends White House invitation to Trump

Following the election results, Biden held a call with Trump on Wednesday, inviting him to the White House to facilitate a smooth transition of power.

Trump accepted the invitation, marking an important gesture toward a peaceful handover.

“President Trump looks forward to the meeting, which will take place shortly, and deeply appreciated the call,” said Trump campaign communications director Steven Cheung.

Meanwhile, Biden’s chief of staff urged the Trump team to sign federal agreements necessary to proceed with the transition, according to a White House official.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge