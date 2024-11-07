European leaders are meeting in Budapest have urged Donald Trump from afar to avoid trade wars, maintain support for Ukraine and to refrain from unsettling the global order following his victory in the US presidential election.

"I trust the American society," European Council chief Charles Michel said on Thursday as he and others urged Trump to continue to support Ukraine, as they arrived at a meeting of nearly 50 European leaders in Budapest.

"They know it is in their interest to show firmness when we engage with authoritarian regimes. If the United States were weak with Russia, what would it mean for China?"

Trump's win is a major challenge for Europe, opening an era of huge uncertainty at a time when the continent is already grappling for unity and its two biggest powers, Germany - whose government just broke apart - and France, are weakened.

Trump's relationship with his European peers was tense and rocky for much of his first term, and his return to power brings uncertainty over US backing for Ukraine against Russia's attack, the US commitment to the NATO military alliance and the prospect of tariffs on exports to the United States.

Meanwhile, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said it was now up to the European Union to be united. No EU member state on their own can manage the upcoming challenges, she said.

On Ukraine, she said: "It is in all our interests that the autocrats of this world get a very clear message that is not the right of might, that the rule of law is important."

Trade war

Many of the leaders said they were looking forward to working with Trump.