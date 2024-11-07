A roadside bomb exploded near a vehicle carrying security forces in restive northwestern Pakistan, killing four officers and wounding five others, officials said, and the same day two schoolchildren were killed when a mortar exploded near them elsewhere in the northwest.

The roadside bombing happened on Wednesday in South Waziristan district, a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban, local police officer Dilawar Khan said.

The military in a statement confirmed the “martyrdom” of four officers, but said security forces also responded to the attack and killed five “Khwarij”, a term which is used by the military for the Pakistani Taliban.

In a statement, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to the slain officers.

Surge in violence