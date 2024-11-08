If 2024 has felt unbearably warm, you’re not alone in feeling that way—scientists are now saying this year might go down in history as the hottest since humans began burning fossil fuels.

According to the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), the global average temperature is expected to exceed the critical 1.5C threshold above pre-industrial levels. This would mark a historic milestone, underscoring the dramatic impact of greenhouse gas emissions and climate crisis.

The C3S Monthly Climate Bulletin for October highlights that human activities have created an elevated temperature baseline.

Francisca Guglielmo, a senior scientist at C3S, told TRT World that 2024 follows a record-breaking 2023, a year where all continents (except Australia) and oceans saw their highest surface temperatures on record, or came close to them.

“The predominant contributions to the global air temperature anomaly came from the tropical oceans (which, among others, saw the occurrence of El Nino) and the temperate land of the northern hemisphere,” she noted.

“We have seen month by month the global air temperatures rising. 2024 thus started already at unprecedented levels, maintaining up until last summer record values and a significant offset even with respect to 2023,” she explained.

An El Nino event also played a role in this year’s heating, though Guglielmo noted that the climate’s complexity is influenced by multiple factors beyond greenhouse gases alone, such as solar radiation, volcanic eruptions, aerosols, and natural climate variability.

Guglielmo explained that “ultimately the main driver behind the rising temperatures is the increase in the concentration of the greenhouse gases in the atmosphere in the absence of which these records would have been much less likely to occur."

For some regions, the implications of these temperature spikes are immediate and devastating. In Lahore, Pakistan, where air quality has reached hazardous levels this year with AQI exceeding 1,100, environmental lawyer and activist Ahmed Rafay Alam discussed the visible effects of climate change in 2024 with TRT World.

“The greenhouse gas emissions from around the world… since the Industrial Revolution, have increased global surface temperatures on average 1.1C to 1.2C that they were…unless these emissions are stabilised, it is only going to get warmer,” he warned.

Alam emphasised that the immediate and long-term consequences of global warming are devastating.

“As temperatures rise it will become increasingly difficult for ecosystems and biodiversity to thrive,” he said, noting that “we are already in the sixth extinction event where the rate of loss of biodiversity is higher than it has ever been.”

Alam pointed out that while climate change affects regions in different ways, it all stems from the destabilisation of the planet's ecosystems.

This year’s intense Asian heatwave, which claimed over 1,000 lives across South Asia and the Middle East, illustrates how rising temperatures are already exacerbating issues of public health and food security.

“Crops are also impacted by climate change and this in turn will have an impact on farmers and drive them and communities to poverty,” Alam said.