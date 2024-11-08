Egypt’s trade relations with Türkiye remain “robust and balanced,” reflecting a healthy economic partnership between the two nations, according to Egypt's Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib.

“Egypt and Türkiye have highly diversified exports that strengthen their trade relationship,” El-Khatib said in an interview with Anadolu Agency.

He noted that Türkiye is the primary export destination for Egyptian goods globally, while Egypt stands as one of Türkiye’s top trade partners and export destination in Africa.

El-Khatib arrived in Türkiye on Monday to attend the opening session of the 40th Ministerial Conference for Trade Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Standing Committee.

His visit aims to explore ways to further enhance trade and investment relations between Ankara and Cairo.

In 2023, the bilateral trade volume reached $6.9 billion, with Egypt’s exports at $3.6 billion and imports from Türkiye at $3.3 billion, according to the minister. El-Khatib believes the trade volume could reach $8 billion by year-end.

In September, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi paid a landmark visit to Ankara following a visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Cairo in February.

During the visit, the two leaders signed 17 new agreements to enhance bilateral cooperation, especially in the fields of trade and investment.

The two leaders also signed a mutual declaration, establishing the first High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council between Egypt and Türkiye.

El-Khatib described the council as a “turning point toward a new chapter of cooperation, based on mutual benefit and solidarity.”

Industrial parks initiatives

El-Khatib announced that Cairo and Ankara have agreed to develop two new industrial parks in Egypt.

“The first project, located in the New Administrative Capital, will span 2.1 million square meters and is expected to cost $120 million. The second project is located in New October City and will be over 2.6 million square meters,” he added.

The two countries aim to increase their trade volume to $15 billion within a few years by improving infrastructure, fostering joint ventures, and eliminating obstacles to trade and investment.

“I am fully convinced and optimistic that the outcomes of this strategic partnership will be witnessed very soon,” the minister said.

“The figures for trade volume investment flow and projects are very satisfying and reflect momentum in the mutual relations,” he added.

Key sectors for growth

El-Khatib highlighted chemicals, petrochemicals, textiles, apparel, automotive, furniture, building materials, pharmaceuticals and medical supplies as promising growth areas for Egypt-Türkiye trade.

“There is significant potential for growth in bilateral trade between Egypt and Türkiye, given their strong industrial and agricultural capabilities,” he added.

He also emphasized "promising" opportunities in services such as telecommunications, tourism, and construction.

“Additionally, expanding the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to include a wider range of agricultural goods would significantly enhance trade opportunities,” El-Khatib said.