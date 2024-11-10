President-elect Donald Trump has won the state of Arizona in this week's US presidential election, according to US media, completing the Republican's sweep of all seven swing states.

After four days of counting in the southwestern state, which has a large Hispanic population, Trump had obtained its 11 electoral votes on Saturday.

Trump, who had secured the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House by early Wednesday, now has a final total of 312 votes to Vice President Kamala Harris' 226.

Outgoing President Joe Biden scored a narrow but crucial victory in Arizona in 2020 during his victory that sent Trump to defeat after his first term in office.