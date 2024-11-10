Dutch police moved in on a group of pro-Palestinian protesters after they staged a demonstration in Amsterdam's city centre after a court order banned protests, an AFP correspondent saw.

Police in riot gear moved in on the protesters who were chanting pro-Palestine slogans and holding up placards at Dam Square on Sunday in the wake of Israeli hooligans targeting Palestinian symbols, stirring tension in Amsterdam.

Dutch judges on Sunday turned down an urgent request for a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Amsterdam.

A wave of violence erupted late Thursday in Amsterdam when supporters of the Israeli football club Maccabi Tel Aviv stormed through the city, tearing down Palestinian flags on private property and chanting incendiary slogans, according to reports.

"The Mayor has rightly decided that there will be a ban on demonstrating in the city this weekend," the court announced on X.

It therefore "rejected the protest request by pro-Palestinian activists ," the court said.