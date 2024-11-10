WORLD
2 MIN READ
'Irony': Dutch court bans pro-Palestine protest after Israeli hooliganism
According to reports, a wave of violence erupted on Thursday when supporters of the Israeli football club Maccabi Tel Aviv tore down Palestinian flags and chanted incendiary slogans.
'Irony': Dutch court bans pro-Palestine protest after Israeli hooliganism
Maccabi fans burned a Palestinian flag on the Dam central square, and vandalised a taxi, Amsterdam police chief Peter Holla said. / Photo: AA
November 10, 2024

Dutch police moved in on a group of pro-Palestinian protesters after they staged a demonstration in Amsterdam's city centre after a court order banned protests, an AFP correspondent saw.

Police in riot gear moved in on the protesters who were chanting pro-Palestine slogans and holding up placards at Dam Square on Sunday in the wake of Israeli hooligans targeting Palestinian symbols, stirring tension in Amsterdam.

Dutch judges on Sunday turned down an urgent request for a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Amsterdam.

A wave of violence erupted late Thursday in Amsterdam when supporters of the Israeli football club Maccabi Tel Aviv stormed through the city, tearing down Palestinian flags on private property and chanting incendiary slogans, according to reports.

"The Mayor has rightly decided that there will be a ban on demonstrating in the city this weekend," the court announced on X.

It therefore "rejected the protest request by pro-Palestinian activists ," the court said.

Recommended

The incidents, which took place before and after Maccabi's match against Ajax, have sparked widespread outrage, with reports of Israeli fans clashing with bystanders, vandalising property, and setting a Palestinian flag alight.

Videos shared widely on social media depict Maccabi fans not only vandalising private property but also attacking a local taxi driver and even confronting law enforcement officials.

"Many videos going around of Israeli soccer goons vandalising property in Amsterdam, attacking cops and bystanders, and ripping down Palestinian flags," Max Blumenthal, editor of The Grayzone News, said on Friday.

"Now this fascist infestation is playing the victim and waiting for airlifts back to the colonies."

RelatedIsraeli hooligans target Palestinian symbols, stirring tension in Amsterdam
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge