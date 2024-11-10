Israeli policies of medical neglect and starvation are worsening the plight of Palestinian detainees in the Negev Prison in southern Israel, a Palestinian commission has said.

In a statement on Sunday, the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs cited testimonies of Palestinian detainees about their bad conditions in the detention camp.

It cited the case of Mohammed Suleiman Ghanem, a 29-year-old Palestinian from Anabta town near Tulkarem in the northern occupied West Bank, who was detained since Aug. 31, 2023.

Ghanem suffers from a neurological disorder and experiences frequent episodes of dizziness and fainting, lasting up to 30 minutes, according to his lawyer.

"Ghanem suffers from severe pain in his left knee as a result of beating and torture inside the prison, leading to significant weight loss of around 45 kilograms,” the statement said.

The commission also reported the case of Mahmoud Abdul Aziz Sweiti, 50, who suffers from scabies at the prison without receiving any medical treatment. The Palestinian man has been jailed since 2007.

“Sweiti does not receive any kind of treatment from the prison clinic, nor have any winter clothes or blankets,” it added.