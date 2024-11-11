WORLD
2 MIN READ
Over a dozen Chadian soldiers killed in a Boko Haram attack: army
The Chadian army reported killing 96 insurgents in retaliation, as armed group activity intensifies in the region.
Over a dozen Chadian soldiers killed in a Boko Haram attack: army
In this photo made available by the Nigerian Military taken Tuesday, April 28, 2015, Nigerian military personnel in action during an attack on Islamic extremists in the Sambisa Forest, Nigeria. / Photo: AP
November 11, 2024

Boko Haram terror group killed 17 Chadian soldiers in a weekend attack on a military post that also left 96 of the assailants dead in the country's west, Chad's army has said.

The attack in the Lake Chad region happened on Saturday, army spokesperson Gen. Issakh Acheikh said on national television on Sunday night. He did not provide details.

The Lake Chad region has been plagued this year by frequent attacks from terrorist groups including Boko Haram and the ISWAP. It has revived fears of violence after a period of peace following a successful operation launched in 2020 by the Chadian army to destroy the radical groups' bases.

Last month, 40 soldiers were killed during an attack on a military base, prompting President Mahamat Deby Itno to launch an operation to dislodge Boko Haram from Lake Chad. In March, an attack the government blamed on Boko Haram killed seven soldiers.

Recommended

BokoHaram, which launched an insurgency more than a decade ago against Western education, seeks to establish its own authority in Nigeria’s northeast. The insurgency has spread to West African neighbours including Cameroon, Niger and Chad.

Chad, a country of nearly 18 million people, has been reeling from political turmoil before and after a controversial presidential election that resulted in Deby Itno’s victory. He had led the country as interim president during the period of military rule that followed the death of his father in 2021.

RelatedBoko Haram attack on Chadian army garrison kills dozens: govt
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge