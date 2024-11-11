Boko Haram terror group killed 17 Chadian soldiers in a weekend attack on a military post that also left 96 of the assailants dead in the country's west, Chad's army has said.

The attack in the Lake Chad region happened on Saturday, army spokesperson Gen. Issakh Acheikh said on national television on Sunday night. He did not provide details.

The Lake Chad region has been plagued this year by frequent attacks from terrorist groups including Boko Haram and the ISWAP. It has revived fears of violence after a period of peace following a successful operation launched in 2020 by the Chadian army to destroy the radical groups' bases.

Last month, 40 soldiers were killed during an attack on a military base, prompting President Mahamat Deby Itno to launch an operation to dislodge Boko Haram from Lake Chad. In March, an attack the government blamed on Boko Haram killed seven soldiers.