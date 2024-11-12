WORLD
Car ramming in southern China kills, wounds dozens in rare violent crime
The attack was motivated by a property dispute linked to the attackers' recent divorce, according to the police.
Emergency personnel work near the site of a suspected hit-and-run attack, which left several wounded, outside a sports centre, in Zhuhai, China, November 11, 2024, in this still image taken from a social media video. / Photo: Reuters
November 12, 2024

Thirty-five people were killed and 43 wounded when a car ploughed into people exercising around a sports centre in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai, local police said.

The ramming was reported on Monday, though at the time police only said that people had been injured, while videos of the incident appeared to have been scrubbed from social media.

But on Tuesday, police said that a "serious and vicious attack" had occurred at Zhuhai Sports Centre, revealing the death toll to be 35.

The 43 people wounded are not currently in life-threatening conditions.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the 62-year-old driver, surnamed Fan, had been "triggered by (his) dissatisfaction with the division of property following his divorce", the police said in a statement.

Fan drove "a small SUV through the gate and forced his way into the city's sports centre, ramming people who were exercising on the internal roads of the sports centre", the statement added.

He was "controlled on the spot by the police who rushed to the scene as he attempted to drive away".

The police found Fan in his car cutting himself with a knife, before they stopped him and sent him to hospital.

He is currently in a coma after self-inflicted injuries to his neck and other parts of his body and unable to undergo interrogation, police added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged "all-out efforts" to treat the people injured and has "demanded punishing the perpetrator in accordance with the law", the official Xinhua news agency said.

Graphic videos circulating on social media on Monday night showed the aftermath of the incident, though most had disappeared by Tuesday.

RelatedMassive explosion targets convoy of Chinese nationals in Pakistan's Karachi

Surge in violent public attacks

China's largest airshow showcasing Beijing's civil and military aerospace sector is being held in the same city at the moment.

Violent crime is rare in China due to tight security and strict gun laws. However, a rise in reports of knife attacks in large cities has drawn public attention to safety in public spaces.

A man killed three people and wounded 15 in a knife attack at a supermarket in the Chinese megacity of Shanghai in October.

In September, a Japanese schoolboy was stabbed in the southern city of Shenzhen and died of his injuries, prompting outrage from Tokyo.

And in July, police said a vehicle crashed into pedestrians in the central city of Changsha, killing eight.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
