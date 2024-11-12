Thirty-five people were killed and 43 wounded when a car ploughed into people exercising around a sports centre in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai, local police said.

The ramming was reported on Monday, though at the time police only said that people had been injured, while videos of the incident appeared to have been scrubbed from social media.

But on Tuesday, police said that a "serious and vicious attack" had occurred at Zhuhai Sports Centre, revealing the death toll to be 35.

The 43 people wounded are not currently in life-threatening conditions.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the 62-year-old driver, surnamed Fan, had been "triggered by (his) dissatisfaction with the division of property following his divorce", the police said in a statement.

Fan drove "a small SUV through the gate and forced his way into the city's sports centre, ramming people who were exercising on the internal roads of the sports centre", the statement added.

He was "controlled on the spot by the police who rushed to the scene as he attempted to drive away".

The police found Fan in his car cutting himself with a knife, before they stopped him and sent him to hospital.

He is currently in a coma after self-inflicted injuries to his neck and other parts of his body and unable to undergo interrogation, police added.