President-elect Donald Trump is urging the next Senate majority leader to support recess appointments, a move that would allow him to bypass Senate confirmation and install key officials without waiting for the lengthy confirmation process.

The confirmation process involves the President nominating a candidate for a key government position, such as a federal judge, cabinet secretary, or other high-ranking executive branch official.

It also involves Senate committee hearings, a committee vote, and a full Senate vote to confirm or reject the nominee. If confirmed, the nominee officially takes office.

In a social media post on Sunday, Trump called on Republican senators vying for the leadership position to allow him to utilise the recess time and bypass the senate vote.

“Any Republican Senator seeking the coveted LEADERSHIP position in the United States Senate must agree to Recess Appointments (in the Senate!),” he said.

Arguing that recess appointments are crucial to fill key positions swiftly, Trump wrote, “Sometimes the votes can take two years or more. This is what they did four years ago, and we cannot let it happen again. We need positions filled IMMEDIATELY!”.

Three Republicans—Senators John Thune, John Cornyn, and Rick Scott—are currently competing for the Senate majority leader position.

Scott, a close ally of Trump, strongly backed the recess appointment strategy, stating on X, “100% agree. I will do whatever it takes to get your nominations through as quickly as possible” on X.

On Election Day, November 5, Trump secured 312 Electoral College votes—far surpassing the 270 needed to win. His victory included all major swing states, making him the first presidential candidate in 40 years to sweep these key battlegrounds.

Related Who are the officials Trump picked for key positions so far?

What are recess appointments?

Recess appointments allow the president to appoint officials without Senate confirmation when the Senate is in recess.

According to the US Constitution (Article II, Section 2), this power ensures the government continues to function during Senate breaks, particularly when key positions need immediate filling.

Recess appointments are temporary and last only until the end of the next Senate session, which typically lasts about a year.

By using recess appointments, Trump would be able to appoint whoever he’d like without the Senate’s approval.

Bypassing Senate oversight risks appointing unqualified or ideologically extreme individuals and concentrates power in the executive branch, undermining democratic checks and balances.

When the Senate is in session, securing Senate confirmation may be a significant hurdle for Trump’s nominees, with many likely to struggle for the 50-vote threshold, especially if Democrats mount strong opposition.