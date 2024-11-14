The Philippines raised its highest storm alert and evacuated thousands of people on Thursday, as Super Typhoon Usagi barrelled towards its already disaster-ravaged north.

Packing sustained winds of up to 185 kilometres (115 miles) an hour, Usagi is set to smash onto the main island of Luzon around 0900 GMT or earlier -- the fifth storm to threaten the country in just three weeks.

The national weather agency said the winds could cause "almost total damage to structures of light materials, especially in highly exposed coastal areas", and "heavy damage" to buildings otherwise considered "low-risk".

"Intense to torrential rain" and potentially "life-threatening" coastal waves of up to three metres (nine feet) were also forecast over two days, with the storm warning raised to the highest signal on a five-step scale.

In Cagayan province, where the storm is expected to make landfall, officials worked in driving rain to remove residents along the coasts and on the banks of already swollen rivers.

"Yesterday it was preemptive evacuations. Now we're doing forced evacuations," local disaster official Edward Gaspar told AFP by phone, adding 1,404 residents were sheltering at a municipal gym.

"There are many more evacuees in nearby villages but we haven't had time to visit and count them," he added.

Cagayan's civil defence chief Rueli Rapsing said he expects local governments to take 40,000 people to shelters, roughly the same number that were preemptively evacuated ahead of Typhoon Yinxing, which struck Cagayan's north coast earlier this month.