Elon Musk reportedly meets Iran's UN envoy to defuse tensions
The New York Times cites an Iranian source saying the meeting between Elon Musk and Amir Saeid Iravani as "positive."
The meeting, if confirmed, could offer an early indication that Trump is serious about diplomacy with Iran / Photo: AFP
November 15, 2024

Elon Musk, the tech billionaire closely allied with US President-elect Donald Trump, has met Iran's ambassador to the United Nations in a bid to defuse tensions between Tehran and Washington, The New York Times reported.

The newspaper quoted on Thursday anonymous Iranian sources as describing the meeting between the world's richest person and Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani as "positive."

The two met for more than an hour at a secret location on Monday, the newspaper said.

Neither the Trump transition team nor Iran's mission to the United Nations immediately confirmed the encounter, with the Iranian mission saying it had no comment.

The meeting, if confirmed, could offer an early indication that Trump is serious about diplomacy with Iran and not choosing the more hawkish approach favoured by many conservatives in his Republican Party as well as Israel.

It would also show again the extraordinary influence of Musk, the owner of Tesla and X, who has been a near-constant presence at Trump's side, reportedly joining him on telephone calls with world leaders.

Rocky ties

Trump, in his last term in office, tore up a deal on Iran's nuclear program negotiated under his predecessor Barack Obama, instead pursuing a policy of "maximum pressure" that included working to force other nations not to buy Iran's oil.

He was also involved in the killing of Iran's top general Qasem Soleimani.

Iran has reportedly ramped up its uranium enrichment during President Joe Biden's term after Trump withdrew from Obama's deal.

But Trump has cast himself as a great dealmaker and, during his latest campaign, has voiced an openness to diplomacy despite his avowed support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has ordered military strikes on Iran in tandem with Israel's war on Gaza.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday told the visiting head of the UN nuclear watchdog that Tehran wanted to clear up doubts about the country's nuclear program.

Iran's ambassador also urged Musk in their meeting to seek US sanctions exemptions and conduct business in Tehran, the Times said, citing an Iranian Foreign Ministry official.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
