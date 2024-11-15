Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has marked the 41st anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) with heartfelt congratulations, emphasising the enduring ties between Türkiye and the TRNC.

In a statement celebrating the milestone, Erdogan referred to the TRNC as "our friend and brother" and highlighted its critical role in promoting peace, justice, and stability in the Mediterranean region.

He stated, "I extend my congratulations on the 41st anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, the guarantor of peace, justice, and tranquility in the Mediterranean."

Related Türkiye marks 50th anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation

The president also paid tribute to those who made sacrifices for the TRNC’s independence and stability.

He honored the memory of fallen heroes and expressed gratitude to those who served the cause of the Turkish Cypriots.

"We remember our heroic martyrs with mercy and our veterans with respect," he said, adding that he sent warm regards to the Turkish Cypriot people.

Erdogan's remarks underscored Türkiye's unwavering support for the TRNC in its quest for international recognition and its ongoing struggle for equality and fairness on the island of Cyprus.