The Gaza Tribunal, a newly established independent initiative, seeks to investigate the legal, political, and ethical dimensions of Israel's ongoing Gaza invasion.

The tribunal, framed as a "global conscience" platform, invites international participation to address human rights violations and find solutions to the Gaza war.

Ahmet Koroglu, project coordinator and member of the tribunal’s presidential panel, shared insights into the initiative’s purpose and goals, highlighting its foundation on historical examples of "conscience courts."

Inspired by historical tribunals

Koroglu explained that the Gaza Tribunal draws inspiration from landmark efforts in history, such as the Russell Tribunal of the 1960s, which examined the US invasion of Vietnam.

"The Russell Tribunal was the first of its kind, established to bring public awareness and find solutions to the humanitarian crisis in Vietnam. Similar tribunals have emerged over the years to address global injustices," he said.

Similarly, the Gaza Tribunal seeks to raise public awareness and encourage collective action against the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, particularly in the aftermath of the events of October 7, 2023.

Koroglu emphasised that the initiative is not formally integrated into the legal framework, but rather is rooted in humanitarian conscience, allowing people from all walks of life to participate.

"This is not just a legal endeavour; it’s about raising awareness and finding solutions. Anyone who wishes to contribute is welcome," he added.

Platform for humanity

Positioned as a global platform, the tribunal invites participation from artists, academics, activists, and everyday citizens.

"We want to transform the Gaza Tribunal into a space for humanity where anyone — witnesses, victims, intellectuals, or those with evidence — can share their contributions," Koroglu noted.

The project's goal is to bring diverse voices together in the pursuit of justice and resolution.

The tribunal also stands apart from traditional courts, focusing on complementing their efforts rather than replacing them.