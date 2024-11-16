WORLD
2 MIN READ
Terror attack in Pakistan's Balochistan kills several troops
The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack on the checkpoint in the mountainous Kalat district, some 150 km south of Quetta.
Terror attack in Pakistan's Balochistan kills several troops
The group also claimed a suicide bombing last month outside the Southern Karachi International Airport. / Photo: Reuters
November 16, 2024

Gunmen stormed a paramilitary checkpoint in southwestern Pakistan, killing seven troops, the latest in a string of attacks by insurgents, police has said.

The early-morning attack in the mountainous Kalat district, some 150 km south of Quetta, the capital of the southwestern Balochistan province, continued for several hours, said police officer Habib-ur-Rehman on Saturday.

Another 18 wounded paramilitary soldiers, some in critical condition, were admitted to local hospitals, he said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) said in an email sent to a Reuters reporter that it had attacked the checkpoint.

Recommended

The group has stepped up its operations recently, claiming a suicide bombing last week that targeted Pakistani army troops at a railway station minutes before they were due to board a train to return home for vacations. It killed 27, including 19 soldiers, who were in civilian clothing.

The group also claimed a suicide bombing last month outside the Southern Karachi International Airport, which killed two Chinese engineers.

The BLA and several other groups have fought for decades to gain a greater share of the mineral and resource-rich Balochistan province, which borders Afghanistan and Iran.

The region is home to Gwadar Port, built by China as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a $65 billion investment in President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road Initiative, which seeks to expand China's global reach by road, rail and sea.

RelatedSoldiers, insurgents killed after attacks on Pakistan army bases
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe