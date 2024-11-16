Gunmen stormed a paramilitary checkpoint in southwestern Pakistan, killing seven troops, the latest in a string of attacks by insurgents, police has said.

The early-morning attack in the mountainous Kalat district, some 150 km south of Quetta, the capital of the southwestern Balochistan province, continued for several hours, said police officer Habib-ur-Rehman on Saturday.

Another 18 wounded paramilitary soldiers, some in critical condition, were admitted to local hospitals, he said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) said in an email sent to a Reuters reporter that it had attacked the checkpoint.