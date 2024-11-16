The southern Gaza city of Khan Younis warned that a week-long fuel shortage has left more than 1.2 million residents and displaced individuals in the area without access to clean water, amid ongoing Israeli strikes.

In a statement, the city government said: "This persistent fuel stoppage has disrupted essential services, including the operation of water wells and desalination plants, leaving over 1.2 million citizens and displaced individuals in Khan Younis without potable and usable water."

The city also raised concerns about the suspension of sewage treatment facilities, warning that untreated wastewater could flood the streets, exacerbating the risk of environmental and health disasters, and facilitating the spread of diseases and epidemics.

Calling for immediate action, the city government urged the international community and human rights groups to "urgently intervene to end the Israeli war on Gaza, which has destroyed all aspects of life."