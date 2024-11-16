WORLD
Israeli blockade in southern Gaza leaves 1.2M Palestinians without water
There is also concern about the suspension of sewage treatment facilities which could lead to spread of diseases and epidemics.
The ongoing blockade has resulted in severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine. / Photo: AA
November 16, 2024

The southern Gaza city of Khan Younis warned that a week-long fuel shortage has left more than 1.2 million residents and displaced individuals in the area without access to clean water, amid ongoing Israeli strikes.

In a statement, the city government said: "This persistent fuel stoppage has disrupted essential services, including the operation of water wells and desalination plants, leaving over 1.2 million citizens and displaced individuals in Khan Younis without potable and usable water."

The city also raised concerns about the suspension of sewage treatment facilities, warning that untreated wastewater could flood the streets, exacerbating the risk of environmental and health disasters, and facilitating the spread of diseases and epidemics.

Calling for immediate action, the city government urged the international community and human rights groups to "urgently intervene to end the Israeli war on Gaza, which has destroyed all aspects of life."

It further urged UN agencies to "pressure Israel to resume fuel supplies and allow the entry of essential equipment and spare parts to prevent the complete collapse of public services."

The Israeli offensive against Gaza has continued for over 13 months, leaving more than 43,700 people dead and making the enclave nearly uninhabitable.

The ongoing blockade has resulted in severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine. Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice due to its actions in Gaza.

