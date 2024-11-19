Tuesday, November 19, 2024

1931 GMT — The Lebanese army said that three soldiers were killed in an Israeli air strike on a military post in Sarafand, a village in southern Lebanon.

“The Israeli enemy targeted an army post in Sarafand, leading to the martyrdom of three soldiers,” it wrote on X.

The Health Ministry confirmed the casualties in a separate statement, reporting an initial toll of three soldiers killed and eight wounded, including military personnel and civilians.

1906 GMT —EU's Borrell headed to Middle East to discuss Gaza, Lebanon ceasefire efforts

The European Union foreign policy chief will visit the Middle East this week and have several meetings, including with Lebanese and Palestinian leaders, according to a statement.

Josep Borrell will travel to Jordan, Greek-administered Cyprus and Lebanon as part of his Middle East visit from Nov. 20 - 24 to discuss with partners in the region a possible way forward toward sustainable ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon, and a longer-term process based on a two-state solution, according to the statement from his office.

Borrell is expected to have an audience on Wednesday with Jordan's King Abdullah II in Amman followed by a keynote speech he will deliver at the University of Jordan.

He will hold a news conference with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Thursday, following a bilateral meeting.

Borrell will also meet Palestinian leaders, according to the statement.

1839 GMT — US senator says Washington must end 'complicity' in Israeli 'atrocities' as chamber nears vote on blocking military aid

It is time for the US to end its"complicity" in Israel's "atrocities" in besieged Gaza, Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders said.

The remarks came as the Senate prepares to vote on measures that would block more than $20 billion in offensive arms sales to Israel.

Sanders urged his fellow lawmakers to support a trio of measures, known as resolutions of disapproval, that are slated to be voted on Wednesday. The US is "currently in violation of the law, and every member of the US Senate who believes in the rule of law should vote for these resolutions," he said.

He pointed in particular to the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 and Arms Export Control Act of 1976, which prohibit the delivery of arms to any country that violates internationally recognized human right s, or blocks US humanitarian assistance.

1838 GMT — Netanyahu rejects request to expand negotiating team's mandate for Hamas deal: Media

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused a request from his negotiating team to expand its mandate, which would have enabled progress in a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas, Israeli media reported.

For months, Israeli negotiators have expressed frustration over the limited mandate granted by Netanyahu, according to media reports and opposition leaders. This restriction is said to have impeded indirect negotiations with Hamas.

According to the Yedioth Ahronoth daily, Netanyahu met the negotiating team earlier this week.

The report said both Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz rejected proposals from the team’s leaders to expand their mandate for negotiating a deal to recover Israeli hostages in Gaza. The team “sought to expand the parameters in order to conduct negotiations and bridge the issue of ending the war.”

1818 GMT — UN chief denounces 'systematic' looting of Gaza humanitarian aid

The United Nations chief denounced the "systematic" looting of humanitarian aid in Gaza, a day after the territory's Hamas authorities said 20 were killed in a security operation targeting such groups.

"Armed looting has become systematic and must end immediately. It is hindering life-saving aid operations and further endangering the lives of our staff," Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said.

"However, the use of law enforcement operations must be lawful, necessary and proportionate."

1806 GMT — Israeli letter to UN ‘pretext for aggression’ on Iraq: Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al Sudani warned that an Israeli letter to the UN Security Council could serve as a pretext for attacking his country.

Israel revealed that it had sent a letter to the Security Council demanding immediate action against groups launching attacks on its territory from Iraq, asserting its “right to self-defence.”

“The message sent by the Zionist entity (Israel) to the UN Security Council represents a pretext for aggression against Iraq and aligns with its ongoing efforts to expand the war in the region,” Sudani said in a statement.

He emphasised Iraq's rejection of such threats.

1801 GMT — 2 Netanyahu associates linked to security leak scandal: Israeli media

Two associates of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are under investigation for leaking classified security documents, Israeli media said.

Haaretz newspaper, citing unnamed sources, said Israeli investigators have evidence linking Yonatan Urich, an external adviser to Netanyahu, and Srulik Einhorn, a former senior adviser, to leaks of military intelligence documents to the German newspaper Bild.

“This evidence prompted police to summon Urich for questioning,” the newspaper said.

Einhorn, a senior adviser to Netanyahu during his recent election campaign, is wanted by Israeli authorities for questioning. He is currently residing in Serbia.

It remains unclear whether Einhorn will return to Israel for questioning, according to the sources.

1704 GMT — Türkiye will continue to stand with the oppressed people facing Israel's attacks: Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that Türkiye will continue to stand with the oppressed people facing Israel's attacks on Gaza, even if it stands alone.

1633 GMT — Rockets from Lebanon injure 6 in Israel

Six Israelis were injured in a new rocket barrage from Lebanon as cross-border warfare continues to escalate between Tel Aviv and Hezbollah.

A military statement said 75 rockets were fired from Lebanon, triggering air-raid sirens in northern and central Israel.

The army said some of the rockets were intercepted, while others impacted open areas.

Israeli media said sirens sounded in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area in central Israel after the rocket fire.

1624 GMT — Death toll from Israeli strikes in Lebanon rises to 3,544

Israeli attacks have killed at least 3,544 people and wounded 15,036 in Lebanon since October 2023, with 28 fatalities reported on Monday, the Lebanese Health Ministry said in a statement.

1501 GMT — Lebanon files another UN complaint over Israeli attacks

Lebanon filed a new complaint with the UN Security Council regarding Israel’s ongoing military onslaught on the country.

A Foreign Ministry statement said that the complaint detailed Israeli violations and attacks in Lebanon from Oct. 2 until Nov. 11.

The ministry said the complaint aims “to document the effects of Israeli aggression and its consequences on Lebanon and to remind the international community and the Security Council of the need to assume responsibility and take action to stop it.”

It referred to the abduction of Lebanese sea captain Imad Amhaz in the northern city of Batroun, Israel's continued ground incursions, and the destruction of entire villages and neighbourhoods such as Yaron, Aytaroun, Maroun al-Ras, and Mays al-Jabal.

1459 GMT — Qatar to resume Gaza ceasefire mediation if parties are serious

Qatar said that it is ready to resume its mediation efforts to reach a Gaza ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel.

"Doha is ready to resume the negotiations if there is seriousness from the parties,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said.

He added that his country has suspended its mediation “due to the lack of seriousness from the parties. ”

Doha "will not accept being exploited for political purposes,” the spokesman said.

“The Qatari position is firm and clear, which is to cease fire and bring aid into the Gaza Strip,” he added.

1359 GMT — US to present UN resolution opposing Israel’s control of occupied West Bank: Israeli media

The United States administration plans to present a draft resolution to the UN Security Council to oppose Israel's control over the occupied West Bank, Israeli media said.

Israel Hayom newspaper, citing a US source close to the Biden administration, said the draft will state that Israel's presence in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem and its Old City area, violates international law.

The draft is currently being formulated by the US National Security Council, the source said, without specifying when it will be presented to the Security Council.

There was no US comment on the report.

1159 GMT — Ceasefire between Hezbollah, Israel ‘within our grasp’: US envoy

United States envoy Amos Hochstein said that a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah to end their conflict is “within our grasp.”

“This is a moment of decision-making. I am here in Beirut to facilitate that decision but it's ultimately the decision of the parties to reach a conclusion to this conflict. It is now within our grasp,” Hochstein told a press conference in Beirut following his talks with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

“I came back because we have a real opportunity to bring this conflict to an end," he added.

The US envoy called his discussions with Berri as “very constructive.”