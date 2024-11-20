WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least 12 soldiers killed in Boko Haram attacks on Nigeria military base
The attacks came days after a raid by Boko Haram terror group that led to the killings of some soldiers.
At least 12 soldiers killed in Boko Haram attacks on Nigeria military base
Trucks carry the wrapped bodies of people killed by suspected Boko Haram terrorists. Attacks have escalated in recent months. / Photo: Reuters
November 20, 2024

More than a dozen soldiers were killed in multiple attacks on a military base in Nigeria’s northeastern Borno state, said local and military sources.

The terrorists attacked the base in the remote town of Kareto in the Mobbar Local Government Area on Tuesday with improvised explosives and shot at it from different directions, residents told Anadolu.

Heavy shooting was heard from the base as troops engaged Boko Haram terror group in a gun battle, residents said. They said the terrorists returned hours later to resume their attack with some civilians also hit by bullets.

The attacks came days after a raid by Boko Haram that led to the killings of some soldiers.

RelatedMass trial of 300 Boko Haram members begins in Nigeria
Recommended

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum conveyed his condolences to the military.

"I convey our heartfelt condolences to the armed forces and families of the deceased over the demise of our fellow compatriots. May Allah rest their souls and grant fortitude to the affected families," the governor said in a statement issued by Borno State Commissioner for Information and Internal Security Usman Tar.

Zulum said the state government identified with the military over the loss.

Nigeria has been experiencing 14 years of terrorist attacks which have led to the deaths of more than 100,000 people and the displacement of three million, according to the county's National Emergency Management Agency.

RelatedWith the death of the Boko Haram leader, what's next for Nigeria?
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe