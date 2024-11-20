More than a dozen soldiers were killed in multiple attacks on a military base in Nigeria’s northeastern Borno state, said local and military sources.

The terrorists attacked the base in the remote town of Kareto in the Mobbar Local Government Area on Tuesday with improvised explosives and shot at it from different directions, residents told Anadolu.

Heavy shooting was heard from the base as troops engaged Boko Haram terror group in a gun battle, residents said. They said the terrorists returned hours later to resume their attack with some civilians also hit by bullets.

The attacks came days after a raid by Boko Haram that led to the killings of some soldiers.