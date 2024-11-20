A court in Islamabad has ordered the release of Pakistan's former prime minister, Imran Khan, and granted him bail in a case involving the sale of state gifts.

Wednesday's decision comes as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters prepare for a major rally in support of the party's founder in the capital on November 24.

After hours of court proceedings, Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb approved Khan's bail against a surety bond worth Rs 1 million ($3,600).

Despite this decision, the Pakistani leader faces numerous other cases that may delay his release from prison.

Khan's imprisonment has sparked widespread protests across Pakistan, prompting authorities to adopt stringent measures to control demonstrations.