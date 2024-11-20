The Biden administration seems to be in a rush to provide Ukraine with as much leverage in its war efforts with Russia as it can before Trump takes over.

Trump has repeatedly promised to end the war quickly but has not provided details of how he would do so.

On Wednesday, the United States decided to provide Ukraine with antipersonnel landmines to shore up its defences against Russian forces, a US official said.

The decision comes as President Joe Biden works to boost Ukraine's war effort in the final two months of his administration before Ukraine aid critic Donald Trump takes power in January.

The US decision to send anti-personnel landmines to Ukraine in a major policy shift was triggered by a change in Russian battlefield tactics favouring infantry over mechanized units, US Defense Secretary Loyd Austin said Wednesday.

"They don't lead with their mechanized forces anymore," Austin told reporters while on a visit to Laos. "They lead with dismounted forces who can close and do things to kind of pave the way for mechanized forces."

The Ukrainians "need things that can help slow down that effort on the part of the Russians."