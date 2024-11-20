WORLD
3 MIN READ
Biden is making hay while the sun shines: Military aid flows for Ukraine
The Biden administration has allowed Ukraine to fire US-supplied long-range missiles into Russian territory, announced a $275 million military aid package for Ukraine and more recently decided to provide Kiev with antipersonnel landmines.
Biden is making hay while the sun shines: Military aid flows for Ukraine
The US decision to send anti-personnel landmines to Ukraine in a major policy shift. / Photo: AP
November 20, 2024

The Biden administration seems to be in a rush to provide Ukraine with as much leverage in its war efforts with Russia as it can before Trump takes over.

Trump has repeatedly promised to end the war quickly but has not provided details of how he would do so.

On Wednesday, the United States decided to provide Ukraine with antipersonnel landmines to shore up its defences against Russian forces, a US official said.

The decision comes as President Joe Biden works to boost Ukraine's war effort in the final two months of his administration before Ukraine aid critic Donald Trump takes power in January.

The US decision to send anti-personnel landmines to Ukraine in a major policy shift was triggered by a change in Russian battlefield tactics favouring infantry over mechanized units, US Defense Secretary Loyd Austin said Wednesday.

"They don't lead with their mechanized forces anymore," Austin told reporters while on a visit to Laos. "They lead with dismounted forces who can close and do things to kind of pave the way for mechanized forces."

The Ukrainians "need things that can help slow down that effort on the part of the Russians."

Recommended

On Sunday, Biden gave Ukraine the green light to fire US-supplied long-range missiles into Russian territory for the first time.

Trump has repeatedly promised to end the war quickly but has not provided details of how he would do so.

With Russia gaining ground and increasing talk of negotiations, Ukraine is wary of being at a disadvantage when it comes to hashing out a peace settlement.

The Biden administration also announced a $275 million military aid package for Ukraine in its latest effort to expedite remaining military assistance.

The package will include ammunition for the HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System), artillery shells, Javelin surface-to-air missiles and small arms and ammunition among other equipment, the Pentagon said in a statement.

"The United States will continue to work together with some 50 Allies and partners through the Ukraine Defense Contact Group and its associated Capability Coalitions to meet Ukraine's urgently needed battlefield requirements," it said.

RelatedUS announces $275M military aid package for Ukraine
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe