Türkiye’s Head of Communications Fahrettin Altun has reaffirmed Ankara’s pivotal role in resolving the Syrian crisis and addressing regional instability while he sharply criticised Western hypocrisy and media bias over the ongoing conflict in Palestine's Gaza.

Altun outlined Türkiye’s efforts to promote peace in Syria and its condemnation of global inaction over Palestinian suffering in a detailed interview with a Turkish publication.

He emphasised Türkiye’s position as a key regional actor in finding a comprehensive resolution to Syria’s protracted conflict.

Highlighting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s readiness to engage with Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad, Altun said the dialogue is essential amid rising violence, aggression, and mass displacements.

Related Türkiye urges G20 to combat disinformation, advocate justice

"We are determined to advance a process based on the principles of fighting terrorism to ensure Syria’s territorial integrity, progressing a political process founded on UN Security Council Resolution 2254 under Syrian ownership, and creating suitable conditions for safe and voluntary returns," he stated.

Altun stressed that these principles aim to address the root causes of Syria’s problems. Any engagement, he added, must also facilitate genuine dialogue between Syrian parties, as outlined by relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Türkiye has maintained its commitment to combating terrorism, ensuring the safety of displaced populations, and fostering peace in the region.

"Türkiye stands to benefit greatly from a peaceful resolution in Syria, and we are fully committed to this process," Altun remarked.

Gaza injustice

Turning to Israel's ongoing war in Gaza, Altun condemned the humanitarian catastrophe and accused Western governments and media of blatant double standards.

He described the media’s portrayal of the Israeli aggression as a deliberate attempt to distort facts and dehumanise Palestinians.