As the Russia-Ukraine war escalates and a chilling winter looms over Europe, the continent’s continued reliance on Russian gas reveals the complex interplay of geopolitics, economics, and energy security.

Despite immobilising billions of dollars in Russian assets to support Ukraine, Europe still pays Moscow for natural gas. Meanwhile, Russian gas continues to transit via Ukraine, despite US President Joe Biden’s recent decision to supply Kiev with long-range missiles capable of striking deep into Russian territory.

Pavel Devyatkin, Senior Associate at The Arctic Institute, emphasises that economic imperatives remain the driving force behind Europe’s reliance on Russian gas.

"Europe continues to import Russian gas for economic reasons because it is still essential for heating, power supply, and industrial activities," Devyatkin tells TRT World from Moscow.

"While the European Union (EU) is diversifying its gas imports, refusing Russian gas completely could compromise Europe’s energy security.”

This contradiction becomes even more pronounced amid growing fears of nuclear escalation stemming from Biden’s decision. Geopolitical tensions rose after Kiev fired US-supplied missiles against Russian military targets, followed by British-made Storm Shadow missiles. France also expressed willingness to provide long-range missiles to Ukraine.

In response, Russian President Vladimir Putin updated Moscow’s nuclear doctrine on November 18, allowing nuclear strikes on non-nuclear states supported by nuclear powers.

And on Thursday, Russia reportedly fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at Ukraine, the first time such a long-range missile has been used in any war.

Economic necessity or strategic contradiction?

Amid escalating tensions and despite European leaders calling for a reduction in dependence on Russian energy, the data tells a different story.

According to the latest monthly figures from October 2024, the EU remained the largest buyer of Russian pipeline gas, accounting for 40 percent of Russia's exports, ahead of China (29 percent) and Türkiye (25 percent).

Moreover, the EU ranked as the fourth-largest buyer of Russian fossil fuels in October, with imports totalling €1.8 billion ($1.9 billion), or 13 percent of the top five purchasers. Pipeline gas made up the largest share of these imports (47 percent), followed by liquefied natural gas (LNG) at 32 percent.

“Europe continues to import Russian pipeline gas with an increase of 17 percent in the first nine months of 2024 – the main increases are from Turk Stream, but transit through Ukraine has also increased by seven percent to 11.5 billion cubic meters in 2024,” Devyatkin adds.

This comes even as EU member states impose severe sanctions on Moscow.

"This dependency is forcing European policymakers to reflect on their strategy," Devyatkin notes. "Discussions are ongoing about imposing a total ban on Russian pipeline gas and LNG, but such a move remains fraught with risks," he adds.

Amid fierce fighting on Ukrainian soil, the uninterrupted flow of Russian gas through Ukraine’s pipelines is striking. The ongoing transit arrangement, largely driven by contractual obligations and logistical necessity, persists despite heightened rhetoric of nuclear escalation.