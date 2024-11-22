WORLD
2 MIN READ
Biden seethes, calls ICC warrants 'outrageous'
'Whatever the ICC might imply, there is no equivalence — none — between Israel and Hamas,' say outgoing US president.
Biden seethes, calls ICC warrants 'outrageous'
biden reiterated his position on its support for Israel [ Reuters] / Others
November 22, 2024

Outgoing US President Joe Biden denounced a decision by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue arrest warrants on Thursday for Israel’s prime minister and his former defense minister.

"The ICC issuance of arrest warrants against Israeli leaders is outrageous," said Biden in a statement. "Let me be clear once again: whatever the ICC might imply, there is no equivalence — none — between Israel and Hamas.”

He said the US "will always stand with Israel against threats to its security.”

Recommended

In a landmark move, the court announced that it had issued arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant for war crimes in occupied Palestinian territories, including Gaza.

The court said it "found reasonable grounds" to believe that Netanyahu and Gallant "bear criminal responsibility" for "the war crime of starvation as a method of warfare; and the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution and other inhumane acts."

The warrants come as Israel’s genocidal offensive in Gaza recently entered its second year, having already killed some 44,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and injured over 103,000 others.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe