Outgoing US President Joe Biden denounced a decision by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue arrest warrants on Thursday for Israel’s prime minister and his former defense minister.

"The ICC issuance of arrest warrants against Israeli leaders is outrageous," said Biden in a statement. "Let me be clear once again: whatever the ICC might imply, there is no equivalence — none — between Israel and Hamas.”

He said the US "will always stand with Israel against threats to its security.”