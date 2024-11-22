Iran has announced the activation of new and advanced centrifuges in response to the latest resolution passed by the UN nuclear watchdog's board.

A joint statement issued on Friday by Iran's Foreign Ministry and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said the nuclear body chief has ordered "effective measures" in response to the new IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) resolution.

These measures include deploying a "significant range of new and advanced centrifuges of various types".

The statement condemned the resolution, which came amid heightened regional tensions and Donald Trump's comeback in the US, as a "politically motivated, unrealistic, and counterproductive move".

The resolution, drafted by the European troika (E3) -- France, Germany, and the UK -- and supported by the US, was adopted at the IAEA Board of Governors meeting after days of discussions.

This is the second resolution in five months criticising Iran for "failing to cooperate fully" with the UN nuclear agency and urging Tehran to address concerns regarding uranium particles allegedly found at two nuclear sites in the country.

Safeguards Agreement