The Copenhagen City Court on Friday convicted far-right Islamophobe politician Rasmus Paludan after finding him guilty of racism based on a statement he made during a demonstration in 2019, the official Danish broadcaster reported.

According to DR TV, Paludan was seen in the video saying that the average IQ in Somalia is 68 and that an orangutan (ape) has "probably enough" 69.

The video, which was shot during a demonstration on Norrebrogade in Copenhagen, was uploaded to his party's YouTube channel in the summer of 2019.

However, the court did not impose any additional punishment in comparison to his previous conviction from 2021, when he was sentenced to three months of suspended imprisonment under the same section.

Paludan has pleaded not guilty throughout his trial.

“It is no coincidence that it was five and a half years ago. Of course, it's because I've made an effort," Paludan said, showing no remorse and announcing that he will not appeal the conviction to the High Court.