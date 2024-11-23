Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has voiced his support for the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, calling it a "courageous step".

"In order to restore humanity's confidence in the international system, we consider it important that all countries that are parties to the agreement implement this courageous decision", the Turkish President said at the 4th International NGO Fair on Saturday.

Erdogan accused international organisations and the media of turning a blind eye to crimes against humanity in Palestine, Lebanon, and other regions.

He criticised countries that claim to champion democracy and human rights for supporting Israel instead of working to stop massacres and genocide.

"The blood of Palestinians stains not only their killers but also those who remain silent," Erdogan said, expressing his frustration with global inaction.

Erdogan also called on the Islamic world to overcome internal divisions and adopt a united stance, urging nations to act together in defence of Palestinian rights.

"As the Islamic world, we should put aside our differences of opinion and take a common stance and act united," he remarked, reaffirming Türkiye's commitment to protecting Jerusalem under an international security framework.