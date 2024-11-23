Mexico has been taking a bashing lately for allegedly serving as a conduit for Chinese parts and products into North America, and officials here are afraid a re-elected Donald Trump or politically struggling Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could try to leave their country out of the US-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement.

Mexico’s ruling Morena party is so afraid of losing the trade deal that President Claudia Sheinbaum said Friday the government has gone on a campaign to get companies to replace Chinese parts with locally made ones.

“We have a plan with the aim of substituting these imports that come from China, and producing the majority of them in Mexico, either with Mexican companies or primarily North American companies,” Sheinbaum said.

While Sheinbaum claimed Mexico had been working on that effort since the 2021 global supply chain crisis — when factories around the world were stalled by a lack of parts and particularly computer chips from Asia — it appears to be an uphill battle. Even the United States has faced big challenges in moving chip production back home despite billions in subsidies and incentives.

Scrambling with private companies

Mexico gained tens of thousands of jobs when US and foreign automakers moved their plants to Mexico under the free trade pact to take advantage of much lower wages. But the idea that Chinese parts — or even whole cars — could be piggybacking on that arrangement to further hollow out the US auto industry has enraged some people north of the border.

So Mexico is scrambling with private companies to get them to move parts production here.

“Next year, God willing, we are going to start making microchips in Mexico,” Mexican Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said on Thursday. “Of course, they're not yet the most advanced chips, but we are going to start producing them here.”

Mexico's nationalistic ruling party, which is normally very resistant to being seen as bending to US demands, is scrambling in other ways, too.

The ruling party is in the process of eliminating a half-dozen independent regulatory and oversight agencies that were established by former presidents. That includes the anti-monopoly, transparency and energy regulatory bodies. Together with reforms that will make all judges stand for election in Mexico, that has sparked concern in the US and Canada.

Countries are required under the agreement to have some independent agencies, in part to protect foreign investors. For example, they could prevent a government from approving a monopoly for a state-owned company that could force competitors out of the market.

So ruling-party legislators are re-writing the proposed laws to exactly mimic the minimum accepted requirements under the trade accord.

“What is being done is to create a reform so that it is almost exactly equal to what exists in the United States, so we can clear that up,” Ebrard said.

It's all part of a very legalistic defence of the trade accord, signed in 2018 and approved in 2019. Mexico hopes the rules of the agreement will prevent the US or Canada from simply walking away when the trade pact comes up for review in 2026. Experts agree, saying that abandoning the accord is unlikely.