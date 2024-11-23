In the second year of Israel's genocidal war in Gaza, Tel Aviv has divided the territory with four military corridors as it seeks to fragment and solidify its control over the Palestinian enclave.

The corridors — Mefalsim (Jabalia), which separates northern Gaza from Gaza City; Netzarim, which divides the enclave into northern and southern parts; Kissufim, located between the city of Deir al-Balah in the enclave's central part and Khan Younis to its south; and the Philadelphi Corridor, cutting Gaza off from the Egyptian border.

Since the escalation of Israel's military offensives over the past months, Tel Aviv has focused on creating these corridors to isolate Gaza’s local divisions, displace its residents, and pave the way for prolonged military occupation.

This strategy began with the establishment of the Netzarim Corridor, as detailed in a report earlier this month by the Israeli daily Haaretz. The corridor divides Gaza into separate zones, making it difficult for displaced Palestinians to return and signalling preparations for long-term control.

Mefalsim (Jabalia) Corridor

Israeli media revealed on November 10 new maps indicating the creation of a military corridor separating northern Gaza's Jabalia from Gaza City. This corridor stretches from eastern Jabalia to the Mediterranean Sea coast near Beit Lahia.

Since October 5, the Israeli army has been conducting daily operations to demolish homes and clear the area for expanded control.

Although Israel denies implementing the so-called "generals' plan" for the depopulation of northern Gaza to facilitate the return of illegal Israeli settlers, military action on the ground suggests otherwise.

Haaretz reports have noted that thousands have already been uprooted in the area, much of which lies in ruin, as many residents are unable to return to their destroyed homes.

Netzarim Corridor

The Netzarim Corridor, established at the start of the Israeli ground invasion on October 27, cuts horizontally across Gaza from east to west, dividing the enclave into northern and southern regions.

Initially a narrow route, the corridor has since been widened to 7 kilometres (4.3 miles) and extended to 8 kilometres in length, covering a total area of 56 square kilometres (21.6 sq mi).

The corridor also contains the Gate 96 checkpoint, which Israel claims was opened for humanitarian purposes in March. However, its usage has been limited, with media reports suggesting it has primarily served military objectives.