Taiwan said it had detected a Chinese balloon over waters northwest of the island, the first reported since April, as Beijing maintains pressure on Taipei to accept its claims of sovereignty.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has refused to renounce the use of force to bring it under its control.

Beijing regularly deploys fighter jets, drones and warships around Taiwan, and occasionally balloons, as it keeps up military pressure.

The latest balloon was spotted at 6:21 pm on Sunday about 111 kilometres northwest of Keelung City at 10,058 metres, said the defence ministry, which releases daily data on China's military presence around Taiwan.

It entered the island's air defence identification zone and disappeared at 8:15 pm, the ministry said.

As well as the balloon, 12 Chinese military aircraft and seven warships were detected around Taiwan in the 24 hours to 6:00 am Monday, the ministry said.

'Grey zone harassment'