Tuesday, November 26, 2024

1856 GMT — Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati demanded in a statement that the international community "act swiftly" to halt Israeli aggression "and implement an immediate ceasefire".

His comments came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an address that his security cabinet would agree "this evening" on a truce deal in its war against Hezbollah.

Mikati said the intense wave of Israeli air strikes on Beirut on Tuesday "reaffirms that the Israeli enemy has no regard for any law or consideration".

"The international community is called upon to act swiftly to stop this aggression and implement an immediate ceasefire," he said in his statement, which was issued before a strike hit the central Hamra commercial district.

More updates 👇

1854 GMT — Overall death toll from Israeli strikes in Lebanon nears 3,900

Israel's ongoing attacks across Lebanon have killed 3, 823 and injured 15,859 since October 2023, according to Lebanese Health Ministry.

1844 GMT — No life-saving aid attempts in Palestine's Gaza facilitated by Israel in November: UN

The UN reported that Israel either denied or impeded all life-saving assistance attempts in northern Gaza in November.

"Our colleagues in the Office of the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs report that none of the UN's 41 attempts to reach Palestinians in besieged areas of North Gaza with life-saving assistance this month has been facilitated by Israeli authorities," deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said at a news conference.

Saying that 37 attempts were denied by Israeli authorities, Haq reported that "four missions were approved, but then impeded on the ground and accomplished only partially."

1759 GMT — Israeli cabinet approves ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon

Israel's security cabinet has approved a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah in Lebanon, a local Israeli Channel 12 reported.

The accord was expected to take effect on Wednesday, the report said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on the other hand, said he was ready to implement a ceasefire deal with Lebanon and would "respond forcefully to any violation" by Hezbollah.

In a television address, Netanyahu said he would put the ceasefire accord to his full cabinet later in the evening after the more restricted security cabinet had approved the deal.

Read more here.

1740 GMT — 12 killed, several wounded in Israeli strikes in Lebanon

12 killed have been killed and, several wounded in Israeli air strikes targeting eastern, southern Lebanon, according to Lebanon's official news agency.

1639 GMT — UN committee observes solidarity day, urges action for Palestinian rights

The UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People held a special meeting to observe the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, which falls on Friday.

Cheikh Niang, who is Senegal’s UN envoy and Committee chair, said: "The inalienable rights of the Palestinian people remain unrealized, including their right to self-determination, a right owed to all peoples on earth."

"We urgently call on the international community to take decisive action to end Israel's occupation to ensure accountability for protectors, deliver justice for the victims, and uphold the long overdue liberal rights of the Palestinian people," he added.

Noting that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict cannot be resolved through force, endless occupation or annexation, General Assembly President Philemon Yang says: "The Israeli-Palestinian conflict will only end when both Israelis and Palestinians are able to live side by side in their own independent states, in peace, security and dignity."

1624 GMT — Many legal doubts about ICC arrest warrant for Netanyahu, Italy

There are many legal doubts about the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Italy's foreign minister said.

"(There are) many legal doubts, and feasibility seems to me very theoretical because Netanyahu will never go to a country where he can be arrested," Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told a news conference after a meeting with his G7 counterparts.

1603 GMT — At least 22 people killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza

Gaza's civil defence agency said 22 people were killed in Israeli air strikes and shelling of the Palestinian territory.

The agency said 11 people were killed in overnight Israeli air strikes and shelling.

In the northern city of Jabalia, seven people were killed and several wounded in an air strike on a residential building, civil defence spokesperson Mahmud Bassal told AFP.

Another person was killed in a strike on a house in nearby Beit Lahia, which along with Jabalia has been the focus of a major Israeli military incursion since October 6. Two people were killed in shelling of Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, Bassal said.

In the southern city of Rafah, an Israeli air strike killed one person and wounded several, he added.

1549 GMT — Israel army issues evacuation order for parts of central Beirut

The Israeli forces have warned residents of four neighbourhoods of central Beirut to evacuate their homes, saying it is poised to strike alleged Hezbollah targets there.

"You are located near facilities belonging to Hezbollah, and the Israeli (armed forces) will be conducting air strikes targeting specific floors where designated terrorist infrastructure is located," army spokesman Avichay Adraee claimed in a post on X that included a map identifying buildings in Ras Beirut, Al-Mazraa, Musaitba and Zuqaq al-Blat.

1540 GMT — Death toll from Israeli strike on Gaza school-turned-shelter rises to 11

An Israeli air strike killed at least 11 Palestinians at a school sheltering displaced families in Gaza City, medics said.

They said that dozens of people were also wounded in the Israeli strike that hit the Al-Hurreya School in the Zeitoun neighbourhood, one of the oldest suburbs of Gaza City.

1512 GMT — Israel should halve Gaza's population: far-right minister

Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has said Israel should occupy Gaza and halve its Palestinian population by encouraging "voluntary emigration".

"We can and must conquer the Gaza Strip, we should not be afraid of that word," Smotrich said at an event organised by the Yesha Council, an umbrella group representing Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank.

"There is no doubt that in Gaza — with the encouragement of voluntary emigration — there is here, in my opinion, a unique opportunity that is opening up with the new administration," the minister said, referring to Donald Trump's recent re-election.

"We can create a situation in which, within two years, the population of Gaza will be reduced by half," Smotrich said.

1440 GMT — G7 to 'comply with respective obligations' over Netanyahu ICC warrant

G7 foreign ministers said they "will comply with our respective obligations" regarding the arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

"We reiterate our commitment to International Humanitarian Law and will comply with our respective obligations", the ministers said in a joint statement issued following two days of talks near Rome.

1439 GMT — Three killed in intense Israel strikes on Lebanon's Beirut

Lebanon reported three deaths in Israeli strikes on a Beirut building housing displaced people, with state media describing a "belt of fire" around south Beirut.

"The Israeli strike on the Nweiri area in Beirut destroyed a four-storey building housing displaced people," said Lebanon's official National News Agency.

The Health Ministry said three people were killed and 26 wounded in the strikes on a densely populated area where people displaced by the Israeli aerial bombardment had sought refuge.

1435 GMT — Hezbollah to remain active after ceasefire: lawmaker

Hezbollah will remain active after its war with Israel ends, senior Hezbollah official and member of parliament Hassan Fadlallah said.

Fadlallah told Reuters that Lebanon was facing "dangerous, sensitive hours" before the anticipated announcement of a ceasefire, given the Israeli air force's intensified strikes on Beirut and its southern suburbs.

1405 GMT — 'Now is the time' for Lebanon ceasefire: G7 foreign ministers

Foreign Ministers from the G7 democracies upped the pressure on Israel to accept a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah in Lebanon, saying "now is the time to conclude a diplomatic settlement."

In a draft statement at the end of a two-day meeting in Italy, the G7 ministers urged Israel to facilitate humanitarian aid delivery to Palestinians, and condemned increasing settler violence in the occupied West Bank.

1244 GMT — Nine killed in Israeli strike on Gaza school-turned-shelter

At least nine people have been killed in an Israeli air strike on a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in the Zeitoun neighbourhood, southeast of Gaza City, according to Anadolu correspondent.

1227 GMT — Ceasefire 'only way' for stability in Lebanon, northern Israel: UK

Britain called for an end to the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, insisting that a ceasefire was "the only way to restore security" for civilians in Lebanon and northern Israel.

"We urge all parties to engage in efforts to reach a ceasefire and indeed a long-term sustainable peace in the Middle East," Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesperson told reporters.

1216 GMT — Israeli court delays Netanyahu’s testimony in corruption trial for 8 days

The Jerusalem District Court postponed the testimony of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his corruption trial for eight days, Israeli media said.

Netanyahu was scheduled to testify before the court on Dec. 2 in his trial on charges of bribery, breach of trust, and fraud.

The Israeli premier requested to delay his testimony for 15 days, but the court agreed to grant him an 8-day postponement, Israeli Channel 12 reported.

Under Israeli law, he is not required to resign unless convicted by the Supreme Court, a process that could take several months.