WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel didn't win in Lebanon, truce agreed 'under duress' — Netanyahu ally
"It is not victory... it means duress," says firebrand Israeli minister Amihai Eliyahu while blasting both ceasefire terms with Hezbollah and Tel Aviv’s reliance on US.
Israel didn't win in Lebanon, truce agreed 'under duress' — Netanyahu ally
"The agreement doesn't have many of the terms we talked about — a buffer zone and disarming Hezbollah," says Eliyahu. / Others
November 27, 2024

A far-right Israeli minister has attacked his government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, claiming Israel agreed to a ceasefire in Lebanon "under duress," in addition to failing to defeat Hezbollah group there.

Speaking to the Israeli newspaper Maariv onWednesday, Israeli Minister of Heritage Amihai Eliyahu slammed both the ceasefire terms and Tel Aviv's reliance on the US.

Eliyahu, a member of the far-right Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) Party led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir — who was the only member of Israel's security cabinet to vote against the agreement — described the deal with Hezbollah as "terrible."

"The agreement doesn't have many of the terms we talked about — a buffer zone and disarming Hezbollah," he said.

"The fact that we hurt Hezbollah is nice and good. If we want to ensure our long-term security in the north, we have to make a decision, and this is not a decision," he added.

Encouraging unrest in Middle East, the Israeli minister noted: "It is not victory. Victory means conquest, it means duress."

Addressing the role of the US in the negotiations, Eliyahu expressed frustration, saying: "I am aware that there is pressure from the American side, I hope that the next administration (under Donald Trump) will be more comfortable for us to conduct ourselves, and I very much hope that if there are violations, we will be able to act."

He also criticised Israel's dependency on US support, including military supplies.

Recommended

"As long as we depend in this way and our ammunition comes from there, our hands and feet are tied," he noted.

RelatedQ&A: The Fall of Israel – funding settlers at the expense of middle class

Thousands of casualties

The ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon took effect hours after US President Joe Biden said a proposal to end the conflict had been reached, amid hopes it would stop Israeli air strikes on Lebanese towns and cities and end the year-long cross-border fighting.

According to the terms of the ceasefire, Israel will withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line in a phased manner while the Lebanese army deploys its forces in southern Lebanon within a period that doesn't exceed 60 days.

The implementation of the agreement will be overseen by the US and France. However, details on enforcement mechanisms remain unclear.

Israel has killed nearly 4,000 people and wounded another 16,000 in attacks across Lebanon while over 1 million have been displaced since last October last year.

SOURCE:AA, TRT World
Explore
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions