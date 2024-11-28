TRT World's investigative documentary 'Holy Redemption' has won the Producers' Choice Award at the 2024 Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union's (ABU) TV documentary screening and exchange meeting in Kuala Lumpur this month.

The documentary documents how Palestinian lands are being gradually occupied with Israeli support. For the first time, the process is fully exposed to the world through footage obtained from within the outposts where the radical group known as “Hilltop Youth,” referred to by Israeli media as Israel’s version of Daesh, is being trained.