At least eight people were killed and several others injured in renewed attacks by Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on eight villages in the city of Meheiriba in central Al-Jazira State, local activists have said.

"Villages in western Meheiriba have been under attack by the RSF since Wednesday, starting with the village of Al-Fuwwar, which caused the majority of residents to flee from the village and its surrounding areas," Middle Call, a Sudanese rights group, said in a statement on Thursday.

"The RSF renewed its attacks on Thursday, targeting the villages of Al-Fuwwar, Salim, Abu Karna, Abara, Umm Kurak, Ajjan, Ma'ijna and Umm Wazain, accompanied by random and intense artillery shelling. This led to the deaths of eight citizens so far and injuries to others," it added.

It also noted that there is an unspecified number of missing people in the villages as a result of the attacks.

The statement highlighted that the eight villages are witnessing continuous waves of displacement by residents "out of fear of potential actions by the RSF against them."