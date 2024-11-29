WORLD
3 MIN READ
Chad ends defence cooperation with France, cites sovereignty priorities
Chad’s Foreign Ministry emphasised that the decision reflects the nation's desire to assert independence decades after gaining sovereignty.
Chad ends defence cooperation with France, cites sovereignty priorities
The decision was announced as French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot visited the West African country. / Photo: Reuters Archive
November 29, 2024

Chad announced that an agreement with France had been ended to strengthen cooperation in security and defence between the two nations.

“The Government of the Republic of Chad informs national and international opinion of its decision to terminate the defense cooperation agreement signed with the French Republic,” a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry said.

The statement, signed by Foreign Minister Abderaman Koulamallah, said that after decades of independence, it is time for the country to “assert its full sovereignty and to redefine its strategic partnerships according to national priorities.”

It said the decision to terminate the agreement, which was revised in September 2019, was in no way indicative of a deterioration of the historical relations and bonds of friendship between the two nations.

Chad “remains determined to maintain constructive relations with France in other areas of common interest, for the benefit of both peoples.”

Full sovereignty

The authorities promised to respect the modalities provided for in the provisions of the agreement, including the notice period, and to collaborate with French authorities to ensure a smooth transition.

Recommended

The decision was announced as French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot visited the West African country.

Barrot, who arrived in the capital N'Djamena on Wednesday, held talks with Chad’s President Mahamat Idriss Deby on Thursday.

Their discussions focused in particular on the humanitarian emergency in the east of the country resulting from an influx of Sudanese refugees fleeing the war in their country, the Sudanese crisis, and prospects for bilateral cooperation, the president’s office said in a statement.

Chad joins other Sahel countries including Niger and Mali in ending security and defence partnerships with their former colonial masters.

In August 2023 in the aftermath of the ouster of elected President Mohamed Bazoum, Niger’s military leaders announced the scrapping of military agreements with France as they looked more towards Russia for defence cooperation.

This came after Mali’s junta in 2022 announced the same decision to break off from defence agreements with France.

RelatedAid or interference? Niger rejects EU diplomat over 'unauthorised' activity
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions