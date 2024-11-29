Republican state senator Randy Fine, a Jewish lawmaker and self-proclaimed "Hebrew Hammer," issued a provocative warning to Muslim Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib via social media, telling them to "consider leaving before I get there."

Fine’s post on X (formerly Twitter) included the inflammatory hashtag "#BombsAway," adding to his record of divisive rhetoric.

Fine, who recently declared his candidacy for Florida’s Sixth Congressional District— currently held by Michael Waltz, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for National Security Advisor — shared the statement while reposting an endorsement from the Republican Jewish Coalition.

He tagged Representatives Omar and Tlaib, two vocal critics of Israel in Congress, and added, "The Hebrew Hammer is coming."

Trump: 'Run, Randy, Run'