'Bombs away': GOP congress candidate threatens Muslim rep. Omar, Tlaib
US state senator Randy Fine told the two Muslim congresswomen, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, to 'consider leaving before I get there' in an inflammatory post on X.
US Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn, right, speaks, as US Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. listens, 2019. / Photo: AP Archive
November 29, 2024

Republican state senator Randy Fine, a Jewish lawmaker and self-proclaimed "Hebrew Hammer," issued a provocative warning to Muslim Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib via social media, telling them to "consider leaving before I get there."

Fine’s post on X (formerly Twitter) included the inflammatory hashtag "#BombsAway," adding to his record of divisive rhetoric.

Fine, who recently declared his candidacy for Florida’s Sixth Congressional District— currently held by Michael Waltz, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for National Security Advisor — shared the statement while reposting an endorsement from the Republican Jewish Coalition.

He tagged Representatives Omar and Tlaib, two vocal critics of Israel in Congress, and added, "The Hebrew Hammer is coming."

Trump: 'Run, Randy, Run'

Recommended

This latest statement is consistent with Fine’s history of controversial comments. A staunch advocate for gun rights, he once said of President Joe Biden, "Try to take our guns, and you'll learn why the Second Amendment was written."

Fine’s pro-Israel stance has drawn criticism for incendiary remarks about Palestinians and Muslims. After the killing of an American-Turkish activist, Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi, by an Israeli soldier in the West Bank, Fine wrote, "Throw rocks, get shot. One less #MuslimTerrorist," prompting backlash and a suspension from X.

Fine’s campaign received a significant boost with an endorsement from President-elect Trump, who called him a "Harvard-educated, successful businessman" and a "highly respected state legislator."

Trump praised Fine as a "fighter for MAGA" and urged him to "RUN, RANDY, RUN."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
