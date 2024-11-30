An explosion has damaged a canal supplying water to Kosovo's two main coal-fired power plants, Prime Minister Albin Kurti said, blaming a "terrorist attack" by neighbouring Serbia.

"This is a criminal and terrorist attack aimed at damaging our critical infrastructure", Kurti told a press conference late Friday.

"The attack was carried out by professionals. We believe it comes from gangs directed by Serbia," he added.

The blast, which hit a canal supplying water to cooling systems at two power plants that supply most of Kosovo's electricity, occurred near the town of Zubin Potok in the country's north.

If the damage is not repaired, part of Kosovo could be without electricity as early as Saturday morning, the prime minister said.

He gave no details about the extent of the damage to the canal, which runs from the Serb-majority north of Kosovo to the capital Pristina and also supplies drinking water.

The EU's Kosovo ambassador, Aivo Orav, condemned the attack that he said was already "depriving considerable parts of Kosovo of water supply".