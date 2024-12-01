Former Israeli Defence Minister Moshe Yaalon accused the army on Sunday of committing war crimes in northern Gaza and attempting to hide these crimes from the public.

"I speak on behalf of the commanders who serve in northern Gaza. There are war crimes being committed there," Yaalon told the Israeli public broadcaster KAN.

"IDF (army) soldiers are putting their lives at risk and will be subject to lawsuits in the International Criminal Court," he said.

"I have to warn about what is happening there (in northern Gaza) and what they are trying to hide from us, where they are committing war crimes."

On Saturday, the former defence minister accused Israel of carrying out “ethnic cleansing” in northern Gaza, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of leading the country to “ruin.”

"I take responsibility for what I said about ethnic cleansing in northern Gaza,” Yaalon said.

He also criticised far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s call for the displacement of Gaza’s population.

"Smotrich is proud of the opportunity to reduce Gaza's population by half. What do you call that? He has no moral issue with killing two million Gazans." - Moshe Ya'alon

Reoccupation of Gaza

"Smotrich is proud of the opportunity to reduce Gaza's population by half,” he said. "What do you call that? He has no moral issue with killing two million Gazans. We were once a democratic state."