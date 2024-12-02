WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump names his daughter's father-in-law as senior adviser on Middle East
Massad Boulos ‘is a dealmaker, and an unwavering supporter of PEACE in the Middle East,' president-elect says on Truth Social.
Trump names his daughter's father-in-law as senior adviser on Middle East
Boulos is yet another name from Trump’s inner family to work with in his upcoming second term. / Photo: AP
December 2, 2024

US President-elect Donald Trump said Sunday that Lebanese American businessman Massad Boulos will serve as his senior advisor on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs.

Trump said on his Truth Social platform that Massad, who is also the father-in-law of his daughter Tiffany, "is an accomplished lawyer and a highly respected leader in the business world, with extensive experience on the International scene."

"He has been a longtime proponent of Republican and Conservative values, an asset to my Campaign, and was instrumental in building tremendous new coalitions with the Arab American Community," he added.

"Massad is a dealmaker, and an unwavering supporter of PEACE in the Middle East. He will be a strong advocate for the United States, and its interests, and I am pleased to have him on our team!" he wrote.

Recommended

Boulos is yet another name from Trump’s inner family to work with in his upcoming second term.

On Saturday, Trump announced that he nominated Charles Kushner, a prominent New Jersey businessman, to serve as ambassador to France.

Kushner is the father of Jared Kushner, a son-in-law of Trump who served as a senior adviser during his presidency.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions