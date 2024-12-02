On November 21, when the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant, the response from the incoming Trump administration was immediate and scathing.

“You can expect a strong response to the antisemitic bias of the ICC and UN come January,” said Mike Waltz, Trump’s future national security adviser.

Senator Lindsey Graham took it a step further. Speaking to Fox News, he warned, “To any ally — Canada, Britain, Germany, France — if you try to help the ICC, we’re going to sanction you.”

The rhetoric may seem fierce, but it was not a departure from precedent.

In fact, during his first term, Trump sanctioned then-ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda after the court authorised an investigation into war crimes committed by US troops in Afghanistan.

In March 2020, the world court authorised an investigation into alleged crimes committed by the US in Afghanistan, including torture by CIA operatives at secret detention facilities—or “black sites”—in Lithuania, Poland, and Romania.

The revelations stemmed from investigations such as the US Senate’s 2014 Torture Report, which detailed brutal practices under the post-9/11 “extraordinary rendition” programme.

At the time, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the ICC a “kangaroo court” and warned allied nations, “Your people could be next.”

The US has long had a fraught relationship with the ICC, especially when investigations have implicated its personnel or close allies.

Pattern of resistance

American opposition to the world court is “rooted in a basic US antipathy to having international courts that can hold US citizens to account,” Anthony Dworkin, a senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, tells TRT World.

Lara Elborno, an international lawyer, concurs.

“The logic of sanctions in response to activating a mechanism of international justice is that international law does not apply to the US and that it would, therefore, be a crime to hold the US accountable for its international crimes,” Elborno tells TRT World.

In 2018, then-NSA Adviser John Bolton said that this assumption is based on the understanding that “the ICC constitutes an assault on the constitutional rights of the American people and the sovereignty of the United States”.

When it was established in 2002, the ICC was envisioned as a permanent institution to prosecute war crimes and crimes against humanity, extending the legacy of ad hoc tribunals for Rwanda and the former Yugoslavia.

While 124 countries ratified the ICC's founding treaty—the Rome Statute—the US has steadfastly refused to join.

Though former president Bill Clinton signed the treaty on December 31, 2000, it was never ratified by the Senate.

A year later, US opposition to the court became more entrenched with the launch of the so-called “war on terror”.

In 2002, President George W. Bush formally withdrew the US signature from the treaty, effectively ensuring that its actions during this period would not be subject to independent international scrutiny.

That same year, Congress passed the American Servicemembers’ Protection Act (ASPA), derisively nicknamed the “Hague Invasion Act,” which prohibited US cooperation with the ICC and authorised military force to free any Americans detained by the court.

Yet, the US has not always opposed the proceedings of the ICC.

In cases involving adversaries like Iraq’s Saddam Hussein as well as Sudan’s Omar al-Bashir and Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi, Washington has supported the court’s efforts.