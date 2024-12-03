Namibia was headed for its first woman president with two-thirds of the votes from last week's election counted, giving the governing party candidate a strong lead in a vote the main opposition has already rejected as a sham.

Vice President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah from the SWAPO party that has led the mineral-rich country since independence 34 years ago had just over 54 percent of votes, according to an electoral commission tally by early Tuesday of nearly 66 percent.

It said the leader of the main opposition Independent Patriots for Change (IPC), Panduleni Itula, was well behind with just over 28 percent of votes.

Nandi-Ndaitwah, 72, could be forced into a second-round run-off vote if she does not have more than 50 percent of votes when all results are in.

If she wins, she will be the first woman to rule the sparsely populated and arid country of around three million people.