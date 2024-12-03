WORLD
China hits back at US, bans export of 'military materials' to Washington
Beijing has responded to the move after Washington expanded its list of companies subject to export controls on computer chip-making equipment.
Beijing earlier had required exporters to apply for licenses to send strategically important materials. / Photo: AP
December 3, 2024

China has announced it is banning exports to the United States of gallium, germanium, antimony and other key high-tech materials with potential military applications.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry announced the move after Washington expanded its list of Chinese companies subject to export controls on computer chip-making equipment, software and high-bandwidth memory chips. Such chips are needed for advanced applications.

Beijing earlier had required exporters to apply for licenses to send strategically important materials such as gallium to the United States.

The 140 companies newly included in the US so-called “entity list” are nearly all based in China.

But some are Chinese-owned businesses in Japan, South Korea and Singapore.

China’s Commerce Ministry protested and said it would act to protect China's “rights and interests.”

Related‘Chip Wars’: US, China and the battle for semiconductor supremacy
