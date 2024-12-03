President Yoon Suk-yeol declared martial law on Tuesday night, creating the most serious challenge to South Korea's democracy since the 1980s as lawmakers rejected the move in a vote and protesters gathered outside parliament.

Yoon's declaration, which he cast as aimed at his political foes, was vocally opposed by the speaker of parliament and even the leader of Yoon's own party, Han Dong-hoon, who has clashed with the president over his handling of recent scandals.

Under South Korean law, the president must immediately lift martial law if parliament demands it by a majority vote.

Live television footage showed helmeted troops apparently tasked with imposing martial law attempting to enter the National Assembly building. Parliamentary aides were seen trying to push the soldiers back by spraying fire extinguishers.

Yoon said in a TV broadcast that opposition parties had taken the parliamentary process hostage. He vowed to eradicate "shameless pro-North Korean anti-state forces" and said he had no choice but to take the measure to safeguard constitutional order.

"This declaration is illegal and constitutes a criminal act, directly violating the Constitution and other laws," the opposition Democratic Party said in response. "It is essentially a coup d'etat," it said.

Shortly after Yoon made his announcement, people began gathering outside the parliament building, some of them shouting: "Withdraw emergency martial law!"

"Arrest Yoon Suk-yeol" shouted others.

