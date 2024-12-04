Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) has distributed sacks of flour to displaced families in Palestine's Gaza, amid a deepening food crisis due to ongoing Israeli attacks and a total embargo imposed on the besieged enclave.

Palestinians sheltering in the Nusayrat Refugee Camp in central Gaza queued at the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) distribution centre to collect the flour sent by AFAD.

A mother caring for her family of ten said this was the first sack of flour she had received in 65 days. She recounted the challenges of feeding her children, including one with special needs, after days of serving them empty plates.

"We were patient with the bombardment, we were patient with death, but we cannot be patient with hunger," she said.